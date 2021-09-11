MARKET NEWS

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP chief JP Nadda to launch 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the party's state president Swatantra Dev Singh, and other officials of the state will also be present at the event.

Moneycontrol News
September 11, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
JP Nadda will meet public representatives, office bearers and workers of the BJP party, ANI reported. (File image)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will launch the party's "Booth Vijay Abhiyan" across 27,700 booths in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, news agency ANI reported.

The BJP chief will virtually address party workers at 27,700 booths in the state and will discuss the strategy of elections, the report said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the party's state president Swatantra Dev Singh, and other officials of the state will also be present at the event.

The campaign to make the "Panna Pramukh" will also begin, which will continue till September 20.

Nadda will meet public representatives, office bearers, and workers of the BJP party, ANI reported.

The BJP had on September 8 appointed Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan as in charge of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election that is scheduled to take place in early 2022. Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi has been appointed as the party's in-charge for Uttarakhand assembly polls.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also currently in Uttar Pradesh for two days, to begin framing a strategy for the polls.
Tags: #BJP #India #JP Nadda #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Sep 11, 2021 02:24 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.