Ahead of UP bypolls on December 5, SP, BJP lodge complaints with chief electoral officer

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Representative image

Ahead of the December 5 bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the state chief electoral officer seeking action to stop fake voting, while the BJP has approached the official, alleging that its rival is "threatening" people.

While the Samajwadi Party (SP) in a memorandum has sought concrete action to safeguard against fake voting in the Rampur Sadar assembly segment, the BJP has urged the chief electoral officer (CEO) to put a check on "anarchic elements" of its rivals in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP in a statement said the party's state general secretary JPS Rathore has written to the CEO mentioning a "list of miscreants in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency and demanded strict action against them".

In its letter, the ruling party in the state has also demanded tight security at highly sensitive polling booths to prevent miscreants from capturing them.

The BJP has alleged that the Model Code of Conduct has been violated by the SP in Mainpuri and voters are still being "intimidated by the anarchists of the SP who are openly threatening voters by going from village to village with weapons and convoys of vehicles".

Rathore claimed that sarees and sweaters for children are being distributed to voters on behalf of the SP.