Ahead of Sharad Pawar-Sonia Gandhi meet, Uddhav Thackeray defers Ayodhya visit

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has deferred off his November 24 visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, according to reports. This comes a day after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s core committee resolved to form an alternative government in Maharashtra.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is expected to meet his Indian National Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on November 18, to discuss government formation in Maharashtra.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on November 9, Thackeray had announced he would visit the temple town in Uttar Pradesh on November 24.

"The government formation process is taking time. Leaders of the three parties (Sena, NCP and Congress) are holding meetings. They are inching towards government formation. In view of these developments, Uddhav ji has decided to postpone his visit to Ayodhya," a Sena leader told news agency PTI.

He also pointed out at the "security concerns" in Ayodhya.

"Security agencies already denied permission to political parties planning to visit Ayodhya and the (Ram Janmabhoomi) site," the leader said.

In its unanimous verdict, the SC had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

On November 17, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik had said in Pune that Pawar and Sonia Gandhi will meet on November 18 and discuss the possibility of formation of the government in the state, which has been under President's Rule since November 12.

Malik also said leaders from the NCP and Congress will meet and discuss future course of action on November 19.

After falling out with its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the demand for the post of the chief minister for an equal term, the Shiv Sena had reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for support.

The Sena later withdrew its lone minister Arvind Sawant from the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

On November 16, Sena’s Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut announced that the Thackeray-led party's exit from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was a "formality".

The Congress and the NCP have already finalised a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to run a possible coalition government with the Sena, and talks on sharing of power are expected to continue.

The Sena has been firm on its demand for the post of chief minister.