    Ahead of Punjab polls, Home Minister Amit Shah meets Radha Soami sect chief

    News18
    February 17, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)


    Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met the chief of Radha Soami Satsang Beas Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon at Beas, around 45 km from Amritsar. Shah, who was in Punjab on Wednesday for a poll rally, took to Twitter to share the information about the meeting.


    ”Today met Radha Soami Satsang chief Baba Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. ”The work being done by Radha Soami Satsang Beas for humanity and social service by continuously awakening spiritual consciousness in the society for decades, is wonderful and inspiring in itself,” Shah tweeted in Punjabi.


    A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Gurinder Singh Dhillon in Delhi and had praised the Radha Soami Satsang chief for its social service. Radha Soami Satsang Beas enjoys a considerable following in Punjab.

    Voting in Punjab will take place on February 20.

    Tags: #Amit Shah #India #Politics #Punjab Election 2022
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 08:41 am

