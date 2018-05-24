Ahead of Palghar bypolls, war of words between UP CM Yogi and Sena chief Thackeray

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray indulged in a bitter war of words while campaigning in Palghar in Maharashtra, ahead of the bypoll scheduled on May 28.

While Adityanath blamed the Shiv Sena of backstabbing the BJP, Thackeray accused the BJP of sending an outsider who could not even win an election in his own constituency.

The election on May 28 is for a Lok Sabha seat, which was occupied by BJP’s Chintaman Wanga; his death necessitating the bypoll. The election has become a flashpoint battle between the BJP and its estranged ally. This will be the first time that the Shiv Sena will field a candidate against its ally for a Lok Sabha seat.

In fact, the Shiv Sena has announced Shrinivas Wanga, son of late Chintaman Wanga as their candidate, while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gavit as their candidate. Gavit, who was poached from the Congress, had contested against late Wanga in the 2014 general elections. A total of seven candidates are in the fray for the Palghar bypolls.

The BJP got Adityanath to campaign in Virar in a bid to woo north Indian migrants putting up in that area. During his campaign, he invoked late Bal Thackeray, saying he never backstabbed anyone and added that “today the Shiv Sena is weakening his customs and traditions”.

Uddhav Thackeray launched a counter attack and said the BJP had to call “outsiders” for campaigning. He added that Yogi Adityanath could not win in his own constituency, a reference to the Gorakhpur bypolls where the BJP lost to Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.