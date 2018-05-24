App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 24, 2018 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of Palghar bypolls, war of words between UP CM Yogi and Sena chief Thackeray

This will be the first time that the Shiv Sena will field a candidate against its ally for a Lok Sabha seat

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray indulged in a bitter war of words while campaigning in Palghar in Maharashtra, ahead of the bypoll scheduled on May 28.

While Adityanath blamed the Shiv Sena of backstabbing the BJP, Thackeray accused the BJP of sending an outsider who could not even win an election in his own constituency.

The election on May 28 is for a Lok Sabha seat, which was occupied by BJP’s Chintaman Wanga; his death necessitating the bypoll.  The election has become a flashpoint battle between the BJP and its estranged ally. This will be the first time that the Shiv Sena will field a candidate against its ally for a Lok Sabha seat.

In fact, the Shiv Sena has announced Shrinivas Wanga, son of late Chintaman Wanga as their candidate, while the BJP has fielded Rajendra Gavit as their candidate. Gavit, who was poached from the Congress, had contested against late Wanga in the 2014 general elections. A total of seven candidates are in the fray for the Palghar bypolls.

related news

The BJP got Adityanath to campaign in Virar in a bid to woo north Indian migrants putting up in that area. During his campaign, he invoked late Bal Thackeray, saying he never backstabbed anyone and added that “today the Shiv Sena is weakening his customs and traditions”.

Uddhav Thackeray launched a counter attack and said the BJP had to call “outsiders” for campaigning. He added that Yogi Adityanath could not win in his own constituency, a reference to the Gorakhpur bypolls where the BJP lost to Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

tags #BJP #bypolls #Maharashtra #Shiv Sena

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.