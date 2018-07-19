App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahead of no-trust vote, Speaker accepts resignation of Jay Panda

The developments come as Parliament is set to take up tomorrow the Opposition sponsored no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The effective strength of Lok Sabha has reduced to 533 with two more seats falling vacant, sources in Parliament said today, after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda's resignation and Jose K Mani of Kerala Congress (M) was nominated to Rajya Sabha. Mani quit the lower house after being nominated to Rajya Sabha.



Ten seats are lying vacant and therefore the majority mark in the house now stands at 266.

Panda, who represented the Kendrapara constituency in Odisha, had resigned on June 12. He met Mahajan yesterday and requested her to accept his resignation.

Later he tweeted about his meeting with the Speaker.

In January this year, the parliamentarian was suspended from the Biju Janata Dal for alleged anti-party activities.

The Lok Sabha will tomorrow debate and vote on the no-confidence motion against the Modi government - the first since the BJP-led NDA came to power four years ago - after the Speaker admitted their notices.

The no-trust motion in Parliament that was moved and accepted by Speaker Mahajan for the first time in 15 years, however, does not pose a threat to the government as the NDA enjoys a comfortable majority.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

