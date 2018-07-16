Ahead of Monsoon Session Lok Sabha Speaker to meet leaders of political parties on July 17

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will hold discussions with leaders of various political parties at a dinner meeting on July 17.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will start on July 18.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the speaker will seek the support of the parties in ensuring smooth functioning of the session and passage of various pending bills.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend the dinner though he will not participate in the meeting.

The meeting will take place in the Parliament Library Building and will be preceded by another meeting of the government with opposition parties.

Opposition parties will meet today to formulate a joint strategy to corner the government on various issues during the session.

Topmost on the agenda will be to finalise a joint candidate for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman's post which fell vacant after the end of the term of P J Kurien from the Congress on July 1.

Leaders from the Congress and various other parties will meet this evening in the office of the Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament House.