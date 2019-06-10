App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, Congress-NCP battle defection woes

BJP leader Girish Mahajan had last week claimed that at least 25 Congress-NCP legislators are in touch with him and wanted to join the party

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After facing a rout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Opposition parties in Maharashtra are now battling possible defections, according to

Senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had on June 4 quit the party and resigned as the member of the Lower House. He had also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sparking speculation that he might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also take other leaders of the party along.

According to a report by The Indian Express, senior Congress leaders met at the party headquarters in Mumbai last week to take stock of the situation. A party leader told the newspaper that they are holding district-wise meetings to "keep the flock together".

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan, who had offered to resign after the party's poor showing in the state, said that their legislators are committed to Congress’ ideology and that the BJP will not succeed in its "sinister plan".

However, the report adds that four Congress leaders in Maharashtra -- Nitesh Rane, son of former chief minister Narayan Rane, Abdul Sattar, Kalidas Kolambkar and Jaykumar Gore -- are in touch with the state BJP unit to jump ships.

Sattar, who had reportedly resigned after he was denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha polls, is a legislator from Sillod in Aurangabad. Kolambkar, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Wadala-Naigaon constituency, had reportedly alleged that the Congress had stopped work in his constituency.

In the 2014 Assembly election, Congress had won 42 seats while its partner -- the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- had won 41 seats.

The NCP, too, is struggling with defections from within the party, according to the report. The party's former Member of Parliament (MP), Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil had quit the party to join the BJP. His father, the former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil is also expected to join the saffron party, the report suggests.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is reportedly addressing the situation personally and sources told the newspaper that he has reached out to the three senior leaders who are said to be planning to quit the party.

State minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan had last week claimed that at least 25 Congress-NCP legislators are in touch with him and wanted to join the party.

"Some of them have either met me personally or called me or sent feelers through a third party that they were interested in joining BJP," Mahajan said.

Responding to Mahajan's statements, NCP state president Jayant Patil said that the BJP is trying to "induce a false impression that the Opposition is splitting apart".
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics

