App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2018 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress to rope in 1 crore 'booth assistants'

According to party sources, the decision was taken during the September 6 meeting of Congress state in-charges and state treasurers chaired by Ashok Gehlot and party treasurer Ahmed Patel while the Gandhi scion was on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In the run up to the 2019 general elections, the Congress will appoint a whopping one crore 'booth assistants' across the country for effective booth management, party leaders said on Sunday. After the proposal was approved by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Ashok Gehlot wrote to the office bearers and state presidents of the all All India Congress Committee (AICC) intimating them about it, the party leader said.

Letters were sent to the state unit chiefs on September 13 asking them to ensure that they enrol at least 10 assistants at every booth with the help of district and block units of the party.

Gehlot further directed them to make sure that each booth assistant visits at least 20-25 households.

According to party sources, the decision was taken during the September 6 meeting of Congress state in-charges and state treasurers chaired by Gehlot and party treasurer Ahmed Patel while the Gandhi scion was on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.

National Secretary (Organisation) of the Congress J D Salim told PTI: "The party has decided that at least 10 assistants will be roped in at every booth. There are around 10 lakh booths across the country and we will have to appoint 1 crore booth assistants.
First Published on Sep 16, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Congress #India #Lok Sabha elections #Politics

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.