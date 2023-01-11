 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ahead of Karnataka assembly polls, Congress launches Prajadhwani Yatra

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

The bus yatra will cover 20 districts in the state and Congress leaders will seek suggestions for the party’s election manifesto.

Ahead of assembly polls in Karnataka, Congress launches Prajadhwani bus yatra in Belgavi. (Pic: ANI)

The Congress party launched its Prajadhwani Yatra (voice of the people) in Karnataka from Belgavi, which lies at the heart of the state’s border dispute with Maharashtra.

The bus yatra comes three months ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka, which is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. During the yatra, senior Karnataka Congress leaders will interact with the people and take their suggestions into consideration for the party’s election manifesto.

“Our manifesto for the assembly elections will be based on the people’s opinions. We have launched phone numbers also – people can call and tell us what they expect from the Congress party, if it is voted to power,” senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge told Moneycontrol.

The Congress leadership also plans to take on the incumbent government by highlighting alleged scams and corruption.

“Corruption is rampant in Karnataka. The government has been involved in various scams, ranging from recruitment to allotment of developmental works to contractors. We want to make people aware about the failures of the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government,” Kharge said.

The bus yatra has been planned for 18 days in the state and will cover 20 of the 31 districts in the state including Belgavi, Vijaynagar, Koppal, Bagalkot, Gadag, Haveri, Davanagere, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Bangalore Rural, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagar, Yadgir, and Bidar.