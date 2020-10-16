172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|ahead-of-gujjar-mahapanchayat-in-rajasthan-internet-services-snapped-in-several-areas-of-bharatpur-district-5973781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 11:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of Gujjar Mahapanchayat in Rajasthan, internet services snapped in several areas of Bharatpur district

This will remain in effect from midnight of October 16 to the midnight of October 17.

Moneycontrol News

Ahead of the Gujjar Mahapanchayat on October 17, the Rajasthan government on October 16 snapped internet services and WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media, except for voice calls, in Bayana, Weir, Bhusawar and Rupwas areas of Bharatpur district, news agency AI reported.

This will remain in effect from midnight of October 16 to the midnight of October 17.

According to reports, the Mahapanchayat could see the launch of fresh Gujjar agitation for reservation in state and central government jobs. A report by The New Indian Express states that a community Mahapanchayat will be held at village Ada Pilupura in Bharatpur district.

According to the report, the Mahapanchayat is being held in the same district where an agitation in 2008 had led to police firing that left over 70 people dead.

"There is a lot of anger in the Gujjar community as their demands have not been addressed for a long time. It is not necessary that we will start an agitation as that decision will be taken in the Mahapanchayat itself after discussing all issues with the people of the society," the report quotes Colonel KS Bainsla, convener of the Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (GASS), as saying.
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 11:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

