MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Ahead of Goa Assembly polls, GFP gears up to forge alliance against BJP

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the ongoing Navratri festival in his constituency Fatorda in South Goa district on Sunday evening, Sardesai accused the Congress, the main opposition party in the coastal state, of “abdicating its responsibility and duty” to heed the call for a pre-poll alliance with them.

PTI
October 11, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai has said his party would forge an alliance with other political outfits by this Diwali to counter the ruling BJP in the state Assembly polls due next year.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the ongoing Navratri festival in his constituency Fatorda in South Goa district on Sunday evening, Sardesai accused the Congress, the main opposition party in the coastal state, of “abdicating its responsibility and duty” to heed the call for a pre-poll alliance with them.

He said for the last two years, his party was rooting for a united ''Team Goa'' to challenge and defeat the BJP.

"We cannot sit idle forever and waste time because of the inefficiency and indecision of others," he said.

"We will awaken the Durga in us and ensure Goa gets a new dawn @ Diwali," the GFP chief tweeted after the programme.

Close

The GFP has three MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly. In 2017, it supported BJP leader Manohar Parrikar to form government in the state.

But, in 2019, after Parrikar''s death, the GFP ministers were dropped from the state cabinet led by current Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
PTI
Tags: #BJP #GFP #Goa #India #Politics
first published: Oct 11, 2021 09:25 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.