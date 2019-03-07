App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of general elections, here's how political parties are spending on ads on Facebook

BJP and its affiliates made up for over 50 percent of the total ad spend on Facebook, followed by regional parties and Indian National Congress along with its affiliates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

One of the biggest events this year – General Elections 2019 – is fast approaching and all the political parties have started gearing up for the battle to the throne.

Most of these parties now understand the power of social media and they have started pumping up their ad spends on Facebook. Even though the initial figures coming in now are very small compared to what will be the ultimate spend, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in the political ad spend on Facebook.

BJP and its affiliates made up for over 50 percent of the total ad spend on Facebook, according to data made available by the social media company for February. BJP is followed by regional parties, while the Indian National Congress and its affiliates ranked third in the political ad spending in February.

Affiliates include individuals from a party, ministers, MPs, MLAs and organisational leaders, and outfits that clearly seek backing for a particular party as well as fan pages on Facebook.

related news

The BJP and its affiliates spent Rs 2.37 crore in February on Facebook advertisements. Regional parties spent about Rs 19.8 lakh, while the Congress and its affiliates spent around Rs 10.6 lakh. Among regional parties, the big spenders were the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress Party and the Shiv Sena.

Top 10 political ad spenders on Facebook

"These social media advertising spends are just a curtain-raiser. The fact is that there is a marketing juggernaut in the DNA of the BJP. They believe in brand building and social media," brand consultant Harish Bijoor told The Economic Times.

Earlier, BJP leaders involved in election-related publicity told the newspaper that social media will account for 20-25 percent of the party's total ad spend by the time campaigning is over.

In February, Facebook said that it is toughening up the rules governing political advertisements in India to create more transparency ahead of the country's general elections due before May. All Indian political advertisements on Facebook now have to abide by the company's authorisation process launched in December and display details of their publishers and funders.

Read Also | Facebook toughens political ad policies in India ahead of election

Political advertisements on Facebook are gaining traction as the social media platform has over 294 million monthly active users in India as of October 2018, according to Statista.

Experts say that BJP's spending is on expected lines. "BJP's spend is on expected lines. They are carpet-bombing the media," Karthik Srinivasan, a communications consultant and former national lead, social, at Ogilvy told the newspaper.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 05:01 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Economy #Facebook #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Blasts in Kabul Hit Near Ceremony Attended by Top Officials, At Least ...

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Onl ...

DCW to Come Up With Women Manifesto For Political Parties: Swati Maliw ...

Law and Order in Kamal Nath Govt Means 'Lo Aur Order Karo', Says Amit ...

Launch of Several Mega Projects, Including Agra Metro Corridor, as PM ...

Rishi Kapoor is Not Returning to India Any Time Soon

EC to Announce Lok Sabha Elections Soon; Logistic Preparations Almost ...

In a First, Bhushan Kumar Urges Indians to Subscribe to T-Series and B ...

WATCH | It's Important to Get Rest at the Right Time - Bhuvneshwar

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

ISL 2018-19: Favourites Bengaluru FC wary of tricky knockout ties as d ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...

Kalank poster: Aditya Roy Kapur’s intense avatar as Dev Chaudhary is ...

After Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena dedicates his post to Ranveer Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns driver for team India, hosts party at his f ...

Karan Johar chills with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, a new ven ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.