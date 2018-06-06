Ahead of Amit Shah's meet with Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena targets BJP

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday mocked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah, hours before his meeting with Sena Chairperson Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

The BJP president is set to meet Thackeray at 6.00 pm on Wednesday at Thackeray's residence Matoshri.

The newspaper, which is run by senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut, called Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wilful defaulters in alliance management.

In an editorial published on Wednesday, Saamana questioned what Shah was hoping to achieve in his series of meetings with allies in the National Democratic Alliance, given that the meetings have been arranged after the party suffered multiple defeats in recent bypolls.

"Winds of change of governance are blowing in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Change of governance is inevitable in Maharashtra as well. Amit Shah intends to win 350 seats in the Lok Sabha on the BJP's own strength. He says Ram Mandir will be built then. His stubbornness needs to be saluted," the Sena said.

"After their win, Modi and Shah were back on the posters. This shows that commercial arithmetic decides who and when you keep contact with and when to break (contact)," it said.

Saamana also asserted that the Sena would be fighting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls alone.

Shah reaching out to allies

Shah is reaching out to BJP's allies, including Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to keep the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) intact ahead of the 2019 general election.

Following his meeting with Thackeray on Wednesday, Shah will meet former Punjab chief minister and SAD chief Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh on Thursday.

First meet since Palghar bypoll

The meeting between Thackeray and Shah comes just a week after the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll, where the two parties, constituents in the state government, had mounted an acrimonious campaign.

The BJP won the seat, with its candidate Rajendra Gavit defeating Sena's Srinivas Wanga by a margin of 29,572 votes.

In one of the sharpest attacks after the bypoll loss in Palghar, Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut on Monday described the party as the biggest "political enemy" of the BJP.

The country "does not" want the Modi-Shah duo, but could "accept" the Congress or Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda, Raut had said.

The Sena has been consistently attacking its ally BJP over key matters including farmer issues, demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), among others.