Ahead of 2021 West Bengal elections, Trinamool leader Mihir Goswami joins BJP

On a day when West Bengal Transport Minister and TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the post, another Trinamool leader – Mihir Goswami – is headed to Delhi to be formally inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reported India Today.

Mihir Goswami, the disgruntled TMC MLA from Coochbehar Dakshin, left for Delhi with BJP MP Nisiht Pramanik on November 27. The two had met in October sparking speculations over what his next move would be.

According to a Times Now report, BJP MP Saumitra Khan had confirmed that Goswami will join the saffron party today itself. He said: “We thank Mihir da for his decision to join the BJP. He is expected to join us within an hour.”

Notably, the development comes ahead of the West Bengal elections as polls to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May 2021.