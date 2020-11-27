PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of 2021 West Bengal elections, Trinamool leader Mihir Goswami joins BJP

Mihir Goswami, the disgruntled TMC MLA from Coochbehar Dakshin, left for Delhi with BJP MP Nisiht Pramanik on November 27. The two had met in October sparking speculations over what his next move would be.

Moneycontrol News

On a day when West Bengal Transport Minister and TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the post, another Trinamool leader – Mihir Goswami – is headed to Delhi to be formally inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reported India Today.

Mihir Goswami, the disgruntled TMC MLA from Coochbehar Dakshin, left for Delhi with BJP MP Nisiht Pramanik on November 27. The two had met in October sparking speculations over what his next move would be.

According to a Times Now report, BJP MP Saumitra Khan had confirmed that Goswami will join the saffron party today itself. He said: “We thank Mihir da for his decision to join the BJP. He is expected to join us within an hour.”

Notably, the development comes ahead of the West Bengal elections as polls to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May 2021.

 The rebel Trinamool leader had been saying for quite some time now that he is on the threshold and is done “digesting insults". Goswami had on many occasions stressed on the fact that he had continued with the party only out of respect for his allegiance to Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.


Although Goswami had remained non-committal about his plans until recently, he had announced in a Facebook post that he was finding it tough to remain loyal to the Trinamool (Congress), even though he has been associated with the party for 22 years (since 1998).


Alleging that he felt neglected, the 67-year-old veteran politician had written: “There was no change in the situation despite taking up the matter with my party supremo. After crossing all tolerance levels, I am of the view that the present TMC is not the same party I had joined decades back.”


With PTI inputs
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #India #Mihir Goswami #Politics #TMC #Trinamool #West Bengal Elections

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.