Agnipath Row: More than 500 trains cancelled

More than 500 trains were cancelled on June 20 in view of the Bharat Bandh and disruptions caused by outrage across the country over the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

While 539 trains were affected, 529 were cancelled including 181 mail/express trains and 348 passengers trains.

The railways has also partially cancelled four mail express and six passenger trains. No trains have been diverted.

The railways has suffered a major loss of property due to arson and rioting by the protesters over the last five days.

Even on Saturday, train services were disrupted in several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, due to the protests.

It was reported that at least one person has died and several others were injured when police allegedly opened fire on protesters at Secunderabad railway station on Friday.

On June 14, the Cabinet cleared the Agnipath scheme for temporary recruitment of youth in the armed forces. However, many opposition parties as well as citizens have complained that the scheme is unjust and will not allow access to several monetary benefits such as a pension, etc. They have also dissed the provision which will allow only 25 percent of the recruits to have a future in the armed forces after the four-year recruitment period.

