Agnipath program: Future of recruits secure will not affect armed forces: Sources

The Central government’s plan to recruit soldiers for up to four years under the new Agnipath Scheme contains provisions to secure the future of recruits and will not impact the effectiveness of India’s armed forces in any manner, sources said.

The scheme was drawn up in consultation with former armed forces officers over the past two years and short-term enlistment is a tested-out system and considered best practice for a youthful and agile army they added.

On June 14 the government unveiled the Agnipath Scheme to recruit 46,000 soldiers sailors and airmen on an “all India all class” basis this year. This transformative initiative would not only make the army more youthful it would also save the government pension costs.

Following the four-year tenure of up to 25 percent of the Agniveers, the recruits under this scheme would be absorbed into the regular ranks of the armed forces.

The scheme has invited some sharp criticism mostly from retired defence personnel who say that the future of Agniveers is insecure and it undermines the effectiveness of the Armed Forces.

But such criticism overlooks the fact that the scheme has made provisions to ensure the security of these recruits in terms of future education and job opportunities according to the people cited above who didn’t want to be named.

Opportunities galore

For starters not only will Agniveers get a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 those getting demobilised after four years will also leave with a 'Seva Nidhi' exit package of Rs 11.71 lakh.

Moreover, those wishing to be entrepreneurs will get a financial package and be eligible for a bank loan scheme said the sources cited earlier. For those wishing to study further, a bridging course would be provided for further studies they said.

Separately the Ministry of Education said it will introduce a special three-year skill-based bachelor's degree programme for serving defence personnel that will recognize the skill training received by them during their tenure in the defence establishments.

This programme recognised by various educational regulators also has provision for multiple exit points – Undergraduate Certificate on successful completion of the first-year courses Undergraduate Diploma on successful completion of the first and second-year courses and Degree on completion of all the courses in a three-year time frame the ministry said in a statement.

Similarly, those wishing to obtain jobs after their four-year tenure will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces and State Police said the sources cited earlier.

The government is also working to ensure that avenues in other sectors are also opened up for Agniveers.

Youngsters who have worn the uniform for four years will remain committed to the country for the rest of their lives said the sources cited earlier.

No change to Regimental System

Another criticism about the new system is that regimental bonding will be affected. However, the fact remains that no change is being done at all to the regimental system. The regimental system will be further accentuated because the best of Agniveers will be selected further boosting the cohesiveness of the unit said the sources cited earlier.

While some have questioned the short-term contract the fact is that such a short-term enlistment system exists in most countries including the United States.

This is an already tested out and is considered best practice for a youthful and agile army said sources. The Agnipath scheme is expected to gradually bring down the average age of the armed forces from 32 years to around 24-26 years.

Yet others have said that 21 years are immature and not reliable. However, most armies across the world depend upon their youths. In fact, the Agniveers to be recruited in the first year would only make up 3 percent of the armed forces the sources pointed out.

At no point in time will there be more youngsters than experienced people. The present scheme will only bring about a right mix of 50-50 percent slowly in a very long run of youngsters and experienced supervisory ranks they added.

The performance of the Agniveers will be tested before re-induction in the army after four years. Hence the armed forces will get tested and tried personnel for supervisory ranks said the sources cited earlier.