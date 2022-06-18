Agnipath policy 'directionless'; urge protesters to maintain peace: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is hospitalised with a COVID-19 infection, on June 18 issued a statement to slam the 'Agnipath' military recruitment drive unveiled by the central government.

While calling the new policy "directionless", Gandhi urged those protesting against it to maintain peace. "I request you to lead a peaceful and non-violent agitation for your rightful demands. The Congress party is with you," she said.

The appeal for peace comes in the backdrop of violent protests being reported in parts of the nation. In Bihar, rail coaches of trains stationed in Danapur were set on fire; in Uttar Pradesh, instances of vandalism and arson were reported; and a person was killed in police firing in Telangana's Secundarabad.

Protests were also reported in parts of Jammu, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan against the scheme.

"I can understand the pain among the youth over no recruitments being done in the military over the past three years despite lakhs of vacant positions," Gandhi said.

"I'm sad that the government ignored your voice and announced a new scheme that is completely directionless. Along with you, several former soldiers and defence experts have raised questions against the scheme," she added.

Earlier, Gandhi's son and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had condemned the Agnipath policy, calling it "uncalled for".

"When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces," he tweeted on June 15.

While the Congress has marked its opposition to the scheme, senior party leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari described it as a "step in the right direction".

“I do empathise with youth who have concerns over Agnipath recruitment Process. Reality is India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology, equipped with state of art weaponry. Armed forces of Union shouldn’t be an employment guarantee programme,” Tewari tweeted on June 16.

The Agnipath policy was, notably, unveiled by the government on June 15 following the clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security. As per the scheme, aspirants aged 17-21 will be eligible for a temporary recruitment drive. After selection, they would be employed by the armed forces for a four-year period. Following the completion of their term, only 25 percent of the recruits will be retained.

The retiring soldiers will not be eligible for pension benefits, but will be provided with an amount of Rs 11.71 lakh as the 'Seva Nidhi Package’ and it will be exempted from income tax.

The protesters have called for a rollback of this policy, as the rules under the erstwhile recruitment drive allowed them to serve in the military for a period of 17 years. They were also eligible for pension and health benefits subsequent to their retirement.