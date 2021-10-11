MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Agitation will continue till farmers' demands are met: Rakesh Tikait

Talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday evening, he said that the Centre is overlooking ''the one-year long agitation of farmers in which 750 farmers have died''.

PTI
October 11, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that ambulances, doctors, or those going for an emergency can pass through. "We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message. We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4 pm," Tikait told news agency ANI. (Image: ANI)

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that ambulances, doctors, or those going for an emergency can pass through. “We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message. We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4 pm,” Tikait told news agency ANI. (Image: ANI)

The farmers' agitation will continue till all demands are met, including repealing of the three farm laws and legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has said.

Talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday evening, he said that the Centre is overlooking ''the one-year long agitation of farmers in which 750 farmers have died''.

Farmers have been protesting against the legislations at Delhi border points since their enactment in September last year and demanding these be repealed. Tikait claimed that farmers' income has not increased despite the price of goods.

The three farm laws and the BJP are ''anti-farmer'', he said, claiming that the government is not ready for a dialogue to resolve the issue.

The BJP government at the Centre only supports industrialists, he alleged.
PTI
Tags: #farmers #India #Politics #Rakesh Tikait
first published: Oct 11, 2021 11:01 am

