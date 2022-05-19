AG Perarivalan Release: Congress says deeply pained but ally Stalin differs, calling it historic

The Congress, while expressing disappointment over the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan, slammed the Union government for ‘inaction’ that allowed the court to get the killer of a former prime minister released.

But Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, whose party DMK is Congress’s alliance partner in the state, congratulated Perarivalan on his release and termed the Supreme Court order historic.

The SC on May 18 ordered the release of Perarivalan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The court invoked its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution. Perarivalan has served over 30 years in jail in the case.

READ | Regional parties, allies question Rahul Gandhi's remarks on ideology

Article 142 of the Constitution gives SC the power to exercise its jurisdiction and pass order for doing complete justice in any cause or matter pending before it.

Following the release, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said there was sorrow and fury not only in every Congress worker over the development, but in every citizen who believes in India and Indianness.

"A terrorist is a terrorist and should be treated as one. Today, we are deeply pained and disappointed at the decision ordering the release of Rajiv Gandhi's assassin," he said addressing a press conference.

This is not a question about Rajiv Gandhi, but about a prime minister who was killed, Surjewala said.

The SC bench headed by L Nageswara Rao said Tamil Nadu cabinet's advice recommending the premature release of all seven convicts in the case was binding on the governor.

Also read | Congress’ chintan shivir does little to bring ideological clarity

In Chennai, Perarivalan and his mother Arputhammal met Stalin on Wednesday. Stalin, while congratulating Perarivalan on his release, said the order was a historic one.

“The order will be remembered in history not just for an individual named Perarivalan, but for establishing the federal philosophy and autonomy of the state,” Stalin said

The Tamil Nadu CM said that the DMK had promised to make efforts for the release of all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case in its manifesto.

“Although it is a delayed one, the judgment will be remembered in history,” he said.

The DMK is one of the closest allies of the Congress and the two parties contested 2021 assembly election together. The DMK won 133 seats while the Congress won 18 seats.

Also read | Congress to field those below 50 in half of seats in Lok Sabha, state polls from 2024; to fix retirement age in legislatures

The release of convicts has been on the agenda of both DMK and AIDMK in Tamil Nadu considering the sensitivities on the subject.

When asked about DMK’s differing stand, Surjewala said: “Everybody is entitled to their opinion.” The differing stance comes days after Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about regional parties' inability to fight the battle of ideology. The comments invited criticism from Congress allies including Shiv Sena and the RJD, but the DMK did not react.

(With PTI inputs)