Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Afzal Guru made a scapegoat, says actor Soni Razdan; seeks 'solid' inquiry

In another tweet later, Razdan said while no one is saying Guru was innocent, "if he was tortured and then ordered by his torturer to do what he did isn’t that what needed to be fully investigated?"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

Bollywood actor Soni Razdan on January 21 said 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was made a "scapegoat" and demanded a "solid inquiry" into the case.

In a tweet, Razdan said, "This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat".

Razdan's tweet came against the background of the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh's arrest on January 11 along with three terrorists while they were reportedly on their way to Jammu.

Singh was first been mentioned by Guru in 2004, when he was lodged in Tihar jail for his role in the Parliament attack.

Guru had reportedly said Singh had asked him to take a certain Pakistani national named Mohammad "to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him".

In another tweet later on, Razdan said while no one is saying Guru was innocent, "if he was tortured and then ordered by his torturer to do what he did isn’t that what needed to be fully investigated?"

"Why did no one take his allegations about Devinder Singh seriously. That’s the travesty (sic)," Razdan said.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

