After viral beard photo, BJP’s TN unit sends razors to Omar Abdullah; deletes tweet following outrage

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 28 took a jibe at former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Omar Abdullah on its Twitter handle, saying that they have ordered a pack of razors for him.

The tweet was in the context of Abdullah's first picture in over six months going viral on social media on January 25 in which he was seen sporting grey beard.

Abdullah, along with other senior political leaders from J&K, has been kept in preventive detention since August 2019 when the BJP-led government at the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

In a tweet tagging Abdullah's Twitter handle, the Tamil Nadu unit of the saffron party said that it is "very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside".

"Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact your counterpart Congress for further help in this regard," the tweet added.

The tweet also shared a screenshot of the order for the pack of razors made through an e-commerce website, with the delivery address mentioning the National Conference (NC) leader's residence in Srinagar.

The tweet received criticism from sections of the social media, and has since been deleted.

Abdullah's photo had triggered strong reactions from the opposition camp, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that she could not recognise Abdullah in the picture.

"I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end?" Banerjee had said.