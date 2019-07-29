App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

After trust vote win, next focus for BSY is cabinet expansion

The BJP would also have to finalise its nominee for the post of the assembly Speaker as incumbent K R Ramesh Kumar resigned soon after the floor test.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa proving majority on the floor of assembly on Monday, the next focus is on cabinet expansion, likely to be completed by this weekend, senior BJP leaderssaid.

The BJP would also have to finalise its nominee for the post of the assembly Speaker as incumbent K R Ramesh Kumar resigned soon after the floor test.

"One stage is over, BJP has won the floor test. Next course is cabinet expansion. Our senior leaders both at the state and the Centre will sit together and decide on it at the earliest," senior BJP leader and MLA Suresh Kumar said.

Close

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I think itshould be over by this weekend." Yediyurappa alone was sworn in as chief minister on Friday, three days after the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition ministry following rebellion by a section of the ruling combine MLAs.

related news

The appointment of new Speaker will be decided in aday or two as the post cannot be kept vacant, Suresh Kumar, who isalso the BJP spokesperson said. He, however, brushed aside speculationsof him being considered for the job, stating that "no body hasspoken to me about that."

According to BJP sources, Yediyurappa is likely to visit Delhi soon and hold discussions with the partyleadership in this regard. With a large number of aspirants, the Chief Minister has to walk a tight rope while deciding on the cabinet expansion.

However, he has a respite as there is no immediate obligation for him to induct the rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs, whose resignations helped BJP to form the government, as 17 of them have been disqualified by the Speaker.

The disqualified MLAs have decided to approach the Supreme Court against the Speaker's decision, announced in two batches on Thursday and Sunday. BJP sources said Yediyurappa may not go forlarge scale cabinet expansion immediately.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.