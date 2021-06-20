MARKET NEWS

After TMC, West Bengal BJP may move court seeking recounting in narrowly lost seats

Dilip Ghosh's statement came after the Trinamool Congress filed petitions in the Calcutta High Court urging recounting in five assembly constituencies, including Nandigram, where the party lost by slender margins.

PTI
June 20, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST
The BJP is weighing the option of moving the court praying for recounting in assembly seats where the party had conceded defeat by narrow margins in the recent election in West Bengal, state party president Dilip Ghosh said on Saturday. "We are discussing the issue with our lawyers," Ghosh told reporters in Murshidabad.

In the Nandigram seat in Purba Medinipur district, party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost to her protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP by 1956 votes. Apart from Nandigram, TMC candidates of Moyna, Bongaon Dakshin, Goghat and Balarampur assembly constituencies filed election petitions in the high court seeking recounting.
