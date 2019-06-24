After thumping Lok Sabha polls win, BJP sets sight on elusive south India

After stamping victory over most of northern and western India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set its sights on the southern states, where its success has been limited except in Karnataka.

The saffron party is now looking to increase its membership substantially through its national-level membership drive in July, especially in Telangana where it managed to win four out of the 17 seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Except for Karnataka, where the BJP won 25 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats, the party could not make much headway in states like Tamil Nadu (TN) and Andhra Pradesh (AP) where regional leaders MK Stalin (of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (of the YSR Congress Party) won huge victories.

The DMK-Congress won as many as 38 out of 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, while in AP, the YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party won 22 and 3 out of the total 25. In Telangana, BJP won four Lok Sabha seats, after winning merely one assembly seat in the December 2018 state polls.

“We have about 20 lakh (2 million) members in Telangana and we are looking to grow here by another 50 percent till the next assembly elections (in 2023). This is a very favourable political climate for us,” said A. Rakesh Reddy, spokesperson, BJP (Telangana). Defections of 12 Congress MLAs (out of 18) to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and of other Congress leaders in Telangana over the last six months have weakened the grand old party in the state.

The BJP also has its eyes set on Kerala, where it failed to win any of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. Party president Amit Shah, while chairing a meeting of the party’s national office bearers and its key representatives from states on 13 June, said the party will not reach its zenith until it captures power in states like Kerala.

Shah has included Shoba Surendran, a top BJP leader from Kerala, in a five-member panel appointed last week to increase party membership by 20% to 140 million. “We will work to expand our political base by taking up strong local issues to corner the ruling Communist Party and the opposition Congress,” said a BJP leader from Kerala, who did not want to be named.

Tamil Nadu has also been a big target for the BJP that tried to fill the power vacuum in the state after the death of former chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader J Jayalalithaa, and the imminent collapse of the AIADMK. Without a strong leadership in place in Tamil Nadu, the BJP attempted to gain new ground with the help of the AIADMK, contesting five out of the total 39 seats in the state, but failed to win any.

Strong resistance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issues like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and alleged Hindi imposition became platforms for Tamil Nadu’s parties to rally against the BJP’s entry into the state. In AP, however, the BJP is looking to poach leaders from the TDP, which was routed by the YSRCP. In fact, four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs on Thursday decided to resign and switch sides to the BJP.

“Each state has a different environment because of their heterogeneous nature. No common agenda will work in south India, unlike in the Hindi-speaking belt in the north. Karnataka, and to some extent Telangana, worked out for the BJP because of their histories which have had Muslim rulers. AP, where BJP didn’t win a single parliamentary or assembly seat, works differently because the TDP and YSRCP are strong regional parties,” Hyderabad-based political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy said.