After the deluge, the polls: Will floods in Maharashtra affect BJP's election prospects?

Months before the campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly election started in earnest, at least five districts in western and northern parts of the state were affected by severe flooding.

According to reports, over four lakh people were rescued from various divisions of the state, including Pune, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur. As emergency teams were deployed and entire towns were evacuated, reports suggested that more than four dozen people were killed in the deluge.

The districts most severely affected by the flooding, like Pune and Kolhapur, fall in the western part of the state. Western Maharashtra is known to be the hub of Maharashtra's politics, with most number of chief ministers and senior leaders of the state hailing from this region.

The common argument in state politics — depending on who is in power and who is out of it — is that since most leaders hail from this region, western Maharashtra is the most favoured part of the state.

With that background, it was hardly surprising that once the flooding receded, the politics started. In fact, even as the rescue operations were on, relief packages with photos of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a local legislator were distributed in Sangli, causing a furore. The opposition, which had along with the ruling party stated that it would not politicise the flooding, jumped on the opportunity.

"What has the government priorotised? Putting stickers. It did not provide relief to the flood-affected for two days so that stickers could be printed," Nationalist Congress Party's Dhananjay Munde, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, said. Congress called it "self-publicity" in the time of a crisis.

The local MLA whose photo was also printed, Suresh Halvankar, defended the action, reasoning that the people should know that food is being provided by the government free of cost. Most, however, agreed that it was poor optics.

But did it matter to those who were affected by the flooding? According to a report by Business Standard, the heartburn in regions of Kolhapur— which comprises 10 assembly seats, two of which are being contested by the BJP, the rest by Sena— is more among those denied tickets than those who lost their homes and livelihood to floods.

The report states that while the situation is grim, with compensation yet to arrive and farmers not getting suitable price, those affected credit the local candidates and leaders from the ruling coalition for helping them out. The Opposition, they claim, was nowhere to be seen.

"But Sena candidates have worked hard to turn anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency," Sukhdev Giri, a correspondent for Punyanagari, a Marathi newspaper, is quoted as saying by the report.

BJP's state chief, Chandrakant Patil, who hails from Kolhapur, has reportedly been overseeing the relief work in the region, and Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah recently surveyed the affected regions. Observers state that this makes for good optics without explicitly showmanship.



Maharashtra Minister Shri @girishdmahajan swims to reach a flood hit village.

This is how BJP earns Sabka Vishwas. #MaharashtraFloodspic.twitter.com/NA31lieLQ5 — BJP (@BJP4India) August 10, 2019

But there was some explicit showmanship, too. Senior BJP leader and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan was involved in both the instances: when he clicked a selfie while surveying the flood-affected regions, and when the BJP tweeted a video of him swimming to reach an inundated village.

But again, did it matter to those affected by the floods? In Sangli, according to a Times of India report, Sanjay Chavan, a local, is not exactly happy with the way the administration handled the floods.

"The administration had completely collapsed. We have yet to receive any compensation or relief from the state," Chavan said. The report states that there is some resentment against the government in the region after the floods, but the Business Standard report suggests that many have also blamed the delay in compensation on the mess in cooperative banks.

A Congress leader who had surveyed the flood-affected regions told Moneycontrol that while Congress and NCP workers had helped in the relief work, "it would be difficult for us to convert that into a poll issue".

"We have refrained from making anything flood-related a poll plank, but the fact remains that the government has failed to provide proper compensation, and that we are highlighting," the leader said.