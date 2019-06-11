After Tamil Nadu Assembly bypolls and Lok Sabha election drubbing, discord brews in AIADMK

Weeks after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu, discord is brewing in the state’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Even as Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has denied the existence of internal fights within the party, AIADMK’s Madurai Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) VV Rajan Chellappa’s demand for a unified party leadership has gained support from Kunnam MLA RT Ramachandran, a report by The News Minute.

After this, party issued a three-page circular to its members, asking them to refrain from discussing internal proceedings in public.

However, on June 10, Rajan Chellappa asked the cadre not to worry about the party leadership as it is being run in a disciplined manner.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its United Progressive Alliance (UPA) partners swept the state, winning 37 out of the 38 Lok Sabha seats there. Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats. However, polling was cancelled in Vellore after a cash haul.

The AIADMK managed to win just one seat — Theni — while its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) failed to win any. The Theni Lok Sabha seat was won by Deputy CM O Panneerselvam’s son P Raveendranath Kumar.

DMK won 13 out of the 22 Assembly seats that had gone for bypolls. The AIADMK had won nine – enough to keep the Palaniswami government afloat.

Even after the bypolls, the AIADMK government is surviving with a wafer-thin margin in the Legislative Assembly.

AIADMK missed a Cabinet berth

During Cabinet formation, all NDA partners were reportedly given one ministerial berth. However, the AIADMK did not get one.

Reports suggest that infighting within the AIADMK was the reason why the party was unable to get a Cabinet berth — for the first time in over 60 years that the state does not have representation there.

While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hails from Tamil Nadu, she is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is also from the state. But, he could be elected to the Upper House from Gujarat, reports suggest.

Ahead of the Cabinet swearing-in, speculation was rife that P Raveendranath Kumar and R Vaithilingam, former State Housing Minister and now a Rajya Sabha member, may be inducted into the Union Cabinet.