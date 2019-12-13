After Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao quit, many eye key posts in Karnataka Congress

After Dinesh Gundu Rao announced his resignation as the chief of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), taking moral responsibility for the party's poor show in the state assembly bypolls, other party leaders are eyeing the post of the chief.

According to a report by The News Minute, the name of DK Shivakumar has been doing the rounds for KPCC chief. The senior party leader is hoping to meet Congress president Sonia Gandi’s advisor Ahmed Patel and convince him that he is the right candidate to build the party, said the report citing sources.

The report further said that the name of Shivakumar (popularly known as DKS) has also been recommended to the party high command by KC Venugopal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation).

However, there is uncertainty on the selection of DKS as the next president of KPCC due to the money laundering case lodged against him, which the Enforcement Directorate is probing, sources told the publication.

Another name that is coming up for KPCC president’s post is of Gadag MLA HK Patil. If DKS is not picked for the post, Venugopal is likely to recommend Patil, the report said.

Venugopal is also likely to recommend former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara as the next leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP), as Siddharamaiah announced his resignation from the post.

The name of Siddaramaiah was also under consideration for the post of KPCC chief but the former CM has reportedly refused the offer.