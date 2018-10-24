After Shiv Sena's stand to go it alone, BJP trying to woo party for pre-poll alliance

Despite Shiv Sena announcing that it will go it alone in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to continue making efforts to stitch a pre-poll alliance with the party.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the past few months, has constantly raised talks of an alliance between the two parties. He reiterated it on October 23, as he said the Shiv Sena will have to ally with the BJP for the 2019 polls over the issue of Hindutva. The CM said those with even basic understanding of politics know the BJP and the Sena would have to fight together to win elections.

The two parties had been long-time allies, fighting various elections together on the state and national levels for nearly three decades.

In 2014, when the saffron party won absolute majority in Lok Sabha election, the two parties decided to fight separately in Maharashtra assembly polls after seat-sharing issues.

Though the post-poll circumstances let the two parties join hands again to form the government, Shiv Sena continued to criticize Amit Shah’s party through its mouthpiece Saamna. The party leaders, including its chief Uddhav Thackeray, has also often attacked the party on various platforms.

It was in January 2018 that the party passed a resolution not to align with the BJP and go solo in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls.

In the run-up to the two elections, scheduled to be held next year, the saffron party has begun talking about benefits of the alliance.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis had clearly said both parties will lose out if their alliance breaks ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He said if Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fight the elections together and BJP-Sena contest polls separately, the ruling alliance’s votes will be split.

The party further cleared its intention not to go for an alliance with Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Asked whether NCP could be an alternative to the Sena, Fadnavis said, "I don’t think the NCP can be an alternative for us. We don’t share any ideological similarities [with NCP]. I don’t even think the NCP has an ideology. It is a party of convenience, so it will go with anyone if it is convenient. As of now, I see no possibility of an alliance with the NCP," Fadnavis added.

The party has also played down the constant criticism by Shiv Sena. "There was a fiercer criticism even between the Congress and the NCP during their rule. If one expects complete equilibrium, then there wouldn't be two different parties," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)