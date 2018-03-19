After setback in bypolls, here's a look at Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP's prospects in upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh

With Congress winning two seats in the bypoll elections in Madhya Pradesh, does it send a signal that the state is bracing for a change? Does it mean that it is time for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief minister of the state, to take a fresh look at his polling strategy?

While political experts are saying it is a duel between two political heavyweights in the state, Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chouhan, the latter said that he is not interested in a contest but questioned Scindia on his absence in Madhya Pradesh for five years.

Chouhan may not be up for an election battle but Congress is bracing for it. Leading the party in the state is Deepak Babaria, Congress general secretary and the party's Madhya Pradesh in-charge, who in an interview to Firstpost said that the Pradesh Congress has taken up three tasks as part of revival strategy.



Reaching out to various sections of the society, establishing connectivity up to the booth-level and voters’ penetration, and explain to people the failures of BJP government.



Create a favourable environment for the Congress.



Focus on identifying right candidates for polls and dedicated party workers.



Post the bypoll win, political commentators are saying that Chouhan’s chances of coming back to power are looking weak and one important reason behind this is the agrarian crisis. Farmer protests had rippled through Madhya Pradesh in 2017. Between February 2016 and 2017, about one-tenth of the farmer suicides in the past 16 years in the state took place in a year. The Malwa-Nimad region was the worst hit, which comprises 15 districts.

It is important to note that Congress has retained the two seats in Mungaoli and Kolaras constituencies and to recapture power in the state after 15 years, the challenge the party is facing is to expand its lead over its rival.