After seat sharing pact with Shiv Sena, BJP likely to announce tie-up with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu today

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formally announced its tie-up with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it is likely to announce an alliance with Tamil Nadu’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on February 19.

BJP National President Amit Shah and party’s state in-charge Piyush Goyal are set to fly down to Chennai, where they will meet AIADMK’s coordinators Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Earlier, it was reported that Shah and AIADMK leaders were in contact for a possible alliance.

Piyush Goyal’s groundwork

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who visited Tamil Nadu on February 14, had reportedly done the ground work for the alliance.

Goyal had held discussions with a senior AIADMK minister. He had also said that the 'good news' regarding the alliance would be announced at an opportune time.

His visit to the southern state had come on the day when Shah said in Erode that the saffron party would forge a 'strong' alliance in the general election.

AIADMK too admitted that it has been holding 'discreet talks' with the BJP, the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in order to ink a poll pact.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are likely to win 15 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have a total of 39 and one Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

The remaining seats (25) will be contested by the AIADMK.

Out of the 15 seats that BJP and its NDA partners would contest, eight will go to the BJP and the remaining will be given to actor-politician Vijayakanth’s DMDK and Anbumani Ramadoss’s PMK. Puthiya Thamizhagam may also be accommodated in the alliance, media reports stated.

Other reports said both the BJP and AIADMK had hoped for actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to come on board the alliance. However, Rajinikanth on February 17 announced that he would not contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Challenge posed by the Opposition

On the other hand, MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has already formed a rainbow coalition along with the Indian National Congress, Left parties, Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Opinion polls have predicted a dip in the electoral fortunes of the AIADMK, with DMK standing to gain directly as the state’s key Opposition party.

Political observers believe, anti-incumbency and a large DMK-led coalition is driving AIADMK to ally with the BJP.

The BJP, which has limited organisational strength in the southern state, is hoping to use this as an opportunity to make inroads. It is also hoping to offset some of the losses it is expected to make in the north, with gains in the south and the east.

Climbdown for AIADMK

Simply contesting 25 seats in Tamil Nadu would be a major climbdown for the AIADMK. The latter, led by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, had won 37 out of the 39 seats.

The DMK had faced a rout in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, failing to win a single seat. BJP and its ally PMK had bagged a seat each.