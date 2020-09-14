After SC stay on reservation, Marathas to intensify protests: Report

After the Supreme Court verdict that stayed the implementation of a 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, the community members have decided to intensify their protests, however without any violence.

According to The Indian Express, the Maratha Kranti Morcha, which has been spearheading the agitation, said that post the verdict, the resentment within the community was widespread and that they feel that the state government failed to present its case before the top court.

"The priority for the government now should be to file a review petition in the Supreme Court on the interim stay," Rajesh Kondhare, one of the key coordinators of the organisation said.

"On Sunday, there were reports of agitations in Nanded and Kolhapur. Last week, at some places, buses were stoned and in others, roads were blocked by burning tyres. But we do not want any kind of violence. We want to appeal to Maratha youths to not resort to any kind of violence," Kondhare said, adding that their point could be made by holding demonstrations before district collectorates.

"Because of poor coordination, we believe lawyers could not come up with a strategy to counter the arguments against Maratha quota. We are trying to find out where the government actually went wrong. But we think the government failed on coordination and strategy front," Kondhare added.

Earlier on September 13, during his address to the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to Maratha groups not to organise protests and morchas during the COVID-19 pandemic and as cases in the state continue to rise.

Another coordinator, Dhananjay Jadhav, said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde "used to aggressively support Maratha quota when he was in Opposition".

"But now, why is he keeping quiet?" Jadhav asked.

"From 1995, several castes were included under OBC quota because of the insistence of a few leaders. And those well-to-do castes are enjoying reservations. In contrast, the Gaikwad Commission gave a report based on scientific analysis pointing out that the Maratha community is socially and educationally backward," Tushar Kakade, another coordinator, said, adding that while the high court had upheld the recommendations, the government "fell short of expectations of the community in Supreme Court".