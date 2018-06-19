After ruining it, BJP pulls out of Kashmir: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today slammed the BJP over its decision to pull out of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir and alleged that the party had "ruined" the state. The chief minister also brought up the issue of demonetisation in a series of tweets following the BJP's announcement.

"After ruining it, BJP pulls out of Kashmir. Didn't BJP tell us that demonetisation had broken the back of terrorism in Kashmir? Then what happened?" Kejriwal asked.

The BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it had become impossible to continue in the government in view of the growing radicalism and terrorism in the state.

The decision to withdraw was taken after consulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah, the party's general secretary Ram Madhav announced at a press conference here.

The BJP's move raises the possibility of governor's rule in the volatile state, the eighth time since it was imposed in 1977.