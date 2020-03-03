App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After ruckus over Delhi riots, Parliament likely to witness stormy day today

Congress, DMK, the Left and the Trinamool Congress MPs forced repeated adjournments in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on March 2 over the recent Delhi riots

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Parliament is likely to witness a showdown between the Centre and opposition parties on March 3. This comes a day after scuffle broken out between Members of Parliament (MPs) from the two sides over the recent Delhi riots.

Both Houses of Parliament were rocked by protests against the government over communal violence in Delhi. Opposition parties demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah .

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress MPs pushed and shoved each other in the Lok Sabha.

Close

MPs belonging to the Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Left and the Trinamool Congress, forced repeated adjournments in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as the Budget Session of Parliament resumed after a three-week break.

related news

The government managed to introduce a few bills in the two Houses amid the din, but that was the only bit of listed transaction carried out as an aggressive opposition, whose slogan-shouting members had stormed the Well, refused to return to their seats.

Amid the din, two bills — The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill and Mineral Laws Amendment Bill-- were introduced.

The Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill was also moved for consideration and passage.

The Congress is likely to continue its protest until the Centre agrees to a discussion on the Delhi riots issue in both Houses of Parliament. A final call on the party’s strategy would be taken after consulting other opposition parties, Hindustan Times reported.

Congress’ allies, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), DMK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) are likely to support its demand for a discussion on the issue.

Shiv Sena leaders have said the Centre, and especially the home minister, is answerable on the violence in Delhi and should brief Parliament about the matter.

BJP is expected to decide on the matter during its parliamentary party meeting scheduled for March 3 morning. The meeting is generally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party president and its MPs.

Ahead of the session's resumption, the government had said its priority is to get The Finance Bill, 2020 passed.

At least 47 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between groups supporting and opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spiralled out of control.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Parliament #Politics #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.