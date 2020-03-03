After ruckus over Delhi riots, Parliament likely to witness stormy day today

Parliament is likely to witness a showdown between the Centre and opposition parties on March 3. This comes a day after scuffle broken out between Members of Parliament (MPs) from the two sides over the recent Delhi riots.

Both Houses of Parliament were rocked by protests against the government over communal violence in Delhi. Opposition parties demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah .

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress MPs pushed and shoved each other in the Lok Sabha.

MPs belonging to the Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Left and the Trinamool Congress, forced repeated adjournments in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as the Budget Session of Parliament resumed after a three-week break.

The government managed to introduce a few bills in the two Houses amid the din, but that was the only bit of listed transaction carried out as an aggressive opposition, whose slogan-shouting members had stormed the Well, refused to return to their seats.

Amid the din, two bills — The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill and Mineral Laws Amendment Bill-- were introduced.

The Direct Tax Vivaad Se Vishwas Bill was also moved for consideration and passage.

The Congress is likely to continue its protest until the Centre agrees to a discussion on the Delhi riots issue in both Houses of Parliament. A final call on the party’s strategy would be taken after consulting other opposition parties, Hindustan Times reported.

Congress’ allies, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), DMK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) are likely to support its demand for a discussion on the issue.

Shiv Sena leaders have said the Centre, and especially the home minister, is answerable on the violence in Delhi and should brief Parliament about the matter.

BJP is expected to decide on the matter during its parliamentary party meeting scheduled for March 3 morning. The meeting is generally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party president and its MPs.

Ahead of the session's resumption, the government had said its priority is to get The Finance Bill, 2020 passed.

At least 47 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between groups supporting and opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spiralled out of control.

(With inputs from PTI)