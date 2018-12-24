App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

After resolution on Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna, AAP alleges attack at office by Youth Congress

A resolution has been passed in Vidhan Sabha on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots demanding withdrawal of Bharat Ratna given to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The AAP on December 24 alleged that its office in central Delhi's DDU Marg was ransacked by Youth Congress workers during a protest and warned that such "action could lead to a reaction".

Convener of AAP's Delhi unit Gopal Rai said that a complaint will be filed with police, which the party claimed to have been a "mute spectator" during the December 23 incident.

"Its a very heinous act. Such action could lead to a reaction. We will file an FIR against ransacking of our office by Youth Congress," Rai said at a press conference.

Delhi unit of the Youth Congress December 23 evening staged a protest outside the AAP office against a resolution in Vidhan Sabha on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots demanding withdrawal of Bharat Ratna given to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Maken had also taken part in it.

related news

When asked if this will have a negative impact on prospects of a possible alliance between the AAP and the Congress for Lok Sabha elections, Rai quipped, "Where is the alliance?"

He said the AAP was capable of challenging the BJP single handedly in Delhi in next year's Lok Sabha elections. "There is anger against BJP all across country. In Delhi we are capable of discharging this responsibility (defeating BJP). We have started preparations on all seven seats."

On the resolution in Delhi Assembly, Rai said the demand for withdrawal of Bharat Ratna given to Gandhi was an "individual idea" of a member of the House.

"It was an amendment that was not voted prior to passage of the entire resolution in the House, Speaker of the House has already clarified it," he said.

He, however, said that Congress is "guilty" of anti-Sikh riots in 1984.
First Published on Dec 24, 2018 04:15 pm

tags #AAP #India #Politics

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.