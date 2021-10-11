MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

After resigning from National Conference, Devender Rana, Surjit Singh Slathia join BJP

Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia joined the BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Jitendra Singh.

PTI
October 11, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST
BJP general secretary in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh and its Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina welcomed Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia in the party. (Image: ANI)

A day after resigning from the National Conference, Devender Rana, the former head of its Jammu division, along with another party leader Surjit Singh Slathia joined the BJP on October 11. Rana and Slathia joined the BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Jitendra Singh.

Rana, who is a former MLA and the younger brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, has also served as a political advisor to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah.

BJP general secretary in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Tarun Chugh and its Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina welcomed them in the party.

Rana has been advocating for the Jammu declaration - a joint declaration of several political, social and business organisations, primarily demanding restoration of statehood for the Jammu region and not for the whole Jammu and Kashmir.

Close
In 2019, the Centre had revoked the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
PTI
first published: Oct 11, 2021 01:02 pm

