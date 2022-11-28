 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot targets Sachin Pilot in interview, Congress says he shouldn't have used certain words

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 06:39 AM IST

Speaking to reporters in Indore during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress' communications head Jairam Ramesh also said, if needed, the party will not shy away from taking 'tough decisions' to strengthen the organisation in the desert state and also look for a compromise.

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot

The Congress on Sunday said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shouldn't have used "certain words" during an interview amid the power tussle between him and Sachin Pilot.

"Gehlot is our senior and experienced leader while Pilot is an energetic, young, and popular leader. The Congress needs both these leaders," said Ramesh.

"There are some differences. (Rajasthan) chief minister has used certain words which were unexpected. I was surprised. Gehlot shouldn't have used certain words in the interview," Ramesh told reporters when queried about Gehlot's outburst.

Gehlot on Thursday told NDTV Pilot is a 'gaddar' (traitor) who cannot replace him as he had revolted against Congress in 2020 and tried to topple the state government, drawing a sharp response from his former deputy who said such "mud-slinging" would not help.

Ramesh said the organisation is most important for Congress.