Who could become the next Congress President? Here’s a list of probables

Rahul Gandhi on July 3 publicly announced his resignation as the Congress President, taking responsibility for the 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle.

In a four-page open letter, Gandhi urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to entrust a group of people with the task of finding a new party chief as it would not be proper for him to nominate someone.

Congress faced a massive defeat in the general election, winning just 52 seats. After this, Gandhi had offered to step down as the party chief at a CWC meeting. The CWC had rejected his resignation and authorised him to revamp and restructure the party at all levels.

Several names have been doing the rounds as possible contenders for the top job in Congress.

If no other member of the Nehru-Gandhi family gets the position, it would be the third time that someone from outside the family will lead the Congress after PV Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri.

Here are some of the top names creating buzz:

Sushil Kumar Shinde

The former Union home minister is one of the top contenders to become party chief. He is known to be close to the Gandhi family and is seen as someone who has always followed the high command’s decisions. Shinde is also not seen as having greater ambitions. He is a respected Dalit face in the party.

He was Congress’ nominee for Vice President in 2002, pitted against National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. Shinde lost the vice-presidential election. He also served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh after vacating the Maharashtra chief minister’s position in favour of Vilasrao Deshmukh (second term).

This could also have an impact on the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election. However, he lost his Solapur Lok Sabha seat twice – in 2014 and 2019.

Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan CM is a senior Congress leader and was credited for running an efficient campaign during the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election along with Rahul Gandhi. Congress had given the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a tough fight in PM Narendra Modi’s home state. Gehlot has held important positions in the Congress and is known to be close to the Gandhi family, who may retain some hold over the party.

However, Rahul Gandhi was reportedly upset with leaders, including Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, for reportedly placing their sons before party interests. The Congress failed to win any Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan. Gehlot may also have to give up the CM's post.

Sachin Pilot

Pilot is one of the young faces in contention. He was credited with rebuilding the party’s Rajasthan unit after successive electoral debacles in the 2013 Assembly and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Some suggest that Pilot, who was not made the Rajasthan CM despite leading the party to a victory in the 2018 Assembly polls, could be elevated.

However, Congress failed to win any parliamentary seat in Rajasthan under his leadership. He is also a potential competitor to other relatively young leaders within the party.

Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge is seen as being close to the party high command. He was the Leader of the Congress Party in the 16th Lok Sabha and comes from a politically troubled state of Karnataka, where the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government is hanging by a thread.

However, he lost his own Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general election.

Shashi Tharoor

The former Minister of State for External Affairs and Human Resource Development is popular. He also has a grip on the party’s Kerala unit. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala this time.

However, critics point out that Tharoor may not be able to rally the party’s senior leadership and may not appeal to people in the hinterland.

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad is known to be respected within the Congress. He also serves as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. However, political observers suggest that the Congress may not want to appoint a Muslim party president as they see the BJP as its main rival.

Priyanka Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi’s sister made an entry into active politics ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She is currently the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East). The party, however, did not perform well in the region.

Appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress President would be seen as the Gandhi family holding on to power.

Moreover, Rahul Gandhi had earlier said she was sent to Uttar Pradesh with a log-term goal of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Capt. Amarinder Singh

The titular head of the Patiala Royal family is the chief minister of Punjab. He retains a grip over the state unit. Punjab is the only northern state where Congress performed well in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party won eight out of 13 parliamentary seats there.

However, if he is appointed, he may have to give up the CM’s post.

According to a report by The Sunday Guardian, AK Antony has opted out of the race. The report also suggest that senior leader Janardhan Dwivedi has withdrawn from active politics and may therefore not be in the race.

Some of the other names doing the rounds are Jyotiraditya Scindia, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Manmohan Singh and Ahmed Patel. There is also a slim possibility on United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi making a comeback for a short duration.

AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (West), Scindia lost his family bastion of Guna in the general election, while Manmohan Singh has steadily withdrawn from active politics. Political pundits suggest that P Chidambaram may not be favourable for some top party leaders. Ahmed Patel is seen as being close to the Gandhi family and was Sonia Gandhi’s key aide. A former Union minister, Sharma is currently the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Reports on July 3 suggested that Congress veteran Motilal Vora could become the interim party chief. His term could be extended if the CWC is unable to pick Rahul Gandhi’s successor quickly.