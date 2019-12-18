After protests, BJP tones down on NRC rhetoric, to focus on Citizenship Act for now: Report

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have toned down its rhetoric on the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act broke out in different parts of the country, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, while Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah had mentioned about NRC during the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana, he hasn't spoken about the issue since December 2, when he ratcheted it up during a rally in Jharkhand.

Sources told the newspaper that this is because the party, after the protests, has decided to signal that the NRC and the CAA are two separate issues. This goes against the BJP's earlier strategy, where it had planned to link the two.

According to the report, Shah had earlier stated that the chronology would be to bring in CAA first and then go ahead with NRC. However, two senior BJP leaders told the newspaper that the party wants to keep the focus, for now, on the persecuted non-Muslim minorities in neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The leaders said the party does not want to be seen as highlighting the issue of NRC at this point.

While the protests are one of the reasons, the report states that the other reason is political, particularly the unease within BJP's Bihar allies over the issue of NRC. While both the Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) supported the CAA in Parliament, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is said to be against implementation of NRC.

Sources said during a meeting of the LJP, while party leaders were in support of CAA, certain questions and fear were raised about NRC.

According to the report, even Shah had dialled down on the NRC issue during his speech in Rajya Sabha.

"NRC will be carried out across the country. No one, irrespective of their religion, should be worried. It is just a process to get everyone under NRC," Shah had said. Two days earlier, in Lok Sabha, the home minister had said the NRC will be implemented across the country and "not a single infiltrator will be spared".

Another reason for toning down, the report states, could also be tactical. According to BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, the anti-CAA rpotests won't last long.