you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Priyanka’s entry, clamour grows in Congress to induct Jyotiraditya Scindia’s wife

Apart from a few occasions when she campaigned for Jyotiraditya, Priyadarshini Raje Scindia has stayed away from active politics

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Demands for introduction of Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, wife of Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Jyotiraditya Scindia, into politics has grown after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed the All India Congress Committee General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh (East).

Apart from a few occasions when she campaigned for Jyotiraditya, Priyadarshini has stayed away from active politics.

Speaking to News18, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar sought Priyadarshini’s induction into Congress’ state unit, hoping it would bolster party’s popularity in the state.

“The induction of Scindia ji (Jyotiraditya) and Priyanka ji in UP Congress has caused a buzz there and I am sure the same sensation would be witnessed in Madhya Pradesh once Priyadarshini Raje Scindia ji is brought into the party," said Tomar.

Tomar, considered a Scindia loyalist, said her induction would bolster the party’s reach among woman and the youth.

According to the report, speculation is rife that Jyotiraditya could contest from Gwalior if his wife contests from Guna, which is currently held by Jyotiraditya.

Guna is considered a safe seat for the Scindia family. The constituency in the Gwalior-Chambal region has been represented by Jyotiraditya’s father Madhavrao Scindia and grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia -- who was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Moreover, the constituency has been held by a Scindia family member continuously since 1989.

There is also speculation that Jyotiraditya could be fielded from a seat other than Guna as he is the AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (West).

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha seats. In 2014, Congress had managed to win just two seats – Jyotiraditya’s Guna and now Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s Chhindwara. Having beaten the BJP in a one-on-one fight in the assembly elections in November-December 2018, the party is hoping to significantly improve its tally.

Most opinion polls so far have shown the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA)’s improving in the ‘Hindi heartland’ state.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 09:38 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

