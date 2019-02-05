After 'positive judgment' by SC, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls off 'Save Constitution' dharna

After three days, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called off her 'Save the Constitution' dharna. Banerjee was on a sit-in against the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams. She was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu on the dais.

While calling off the protest, Banerjee said, "This dharna is victory for the Constitution and democracy, so let us end it today. The Supreme Court gave a positive judgment today. Next week, we will continue to take up the issue in Delhi."

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, "There is a one-man, one-party rule going on in India. They (central government) want to control all the agencies including the state agencies. PM (Modi), you resign from Delhi and go back to Gujarat."

Earlier on February 5, the Supreme Court had directed that no coercive steps, including arrest, of Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar will take place during the course of the investigation, adding that Kumar make himself available before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate with the agency in investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

Late on February 3, CBI officials, in an unprecedented move, visited Kumar’s residence in a secret operation but were eventually detained by the Kolkata police.