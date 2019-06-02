App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

After poll drubbing, H D Kumaraswamy to resume village stay programme

Kumaraswamy had initiated the programme to interact with villagers during his previous tenure as chief minister, which lasted from February 2006 to October 2007.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Days after the JD(S) was decimated in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on June 2 announced that he will resume his "Grama Vastavya" (village stay) programme to find out the challenges facing the state's rural areas.

Kumaraswamy had initiated the programme to interact with villagers during his previous tenure as chief minister, which lasted from February 2006 to October 2007.

"'Grama Vastavya' is a way to reach out to the people, to understand their problems and to know the functioning of the government. Soon 'Grama Vastavya' is going to start in government schools," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

Close

During his previous stint, Kumaraswamy used to spend the nights at villagers' houses as part of the initiative.

related news

This time, however, he has decided to stay in government schools.

"During his previous term as chief minister, Kumaraswamy had conducted 47 'Grama Vastavyas'. He had stayed in 47 houses. This time he has decided to stay in government schools," an official associated with the Chief Minister's Office said.

The idea behind staying in government schools is to improve the conditions there, he said.

Officers will ensure that the rooms, desks, benches and other school infrastructure are in good shape, he added.

The modalities are being worked out and the details of the programme will soon be made public, the officer said.

Most likely, the chief minister will kick-start the village stay programme from Kodagu district, which has still not fully recovered from last year's devastating floods.
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.