After P Chidambaram, his son Karti criticises Congress ahead of Tamil Nadu elections

Echoing his father P Chidambaram’s open support for Congress dissenters, Karti said on January 2 that these huge committees -- such as the recently formed Tamil Nadu Congress Committee – serve no purpose and the big numbers only end up diminishing accountability.

On a day the Congress party appointed hundreds of members to the Congress Committee in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, party leader Karti Chidambaram attacked it saying the “jumbo committees serve no purpose”.

The Sivaganga MP tweeted: "These jumbo committees serve no purpose. 32 VP, 57 GS, 104 Secretaries. None will have any authority which means no accountability."

Karti Chidambaram was commenting on the massive panel formed by the Congress party for its Tamil Nadu unit months before the state went to polls sometime between April and May this year.

The Congress has appointed 32 vice-presidents, 57 general secretaries, 104 secretaries, 56 executive committee members, 32 ex-officio members, and 200 other members holding various ranks in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.