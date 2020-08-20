After month-long political turmoil, only one question related to it is listed before Rajasthan Assembly

While nearly 1,000 questions have been listed by legislators for the Rajasthan Assembly session, which resumes on August 21, only one of them is related to the over month-long political crisis in the state which started after deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's rebelled.

The Assembly had been adjourned after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government won the trust motion on the floor of the house on August 14. This came days after a truce between Gehlot and the Pilot camps.

According to a report by The Indian Express, of the 974 questions which have been listed with the Assembly secretariat, just one is directly related to the political crisis in the state. That one question, regarding phone tapping allegations, has been listed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and former state health minister Kalicharan Saraf.

"Is it true that a phone tapping case has happened recently? If yes, then under which law and by whose order?" the question reads, according to the newspaper. As many as 43 questions concern the state home department, though apart from Saraf's, none of them are related to the political crisis.

During a debate in the Assembly on August 14, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Gulab Chand Kataria had attacked the state government for "constantly targeting the BJP."

"You have been constantly targeting BJP. I have a humble prayer, if Gulab Chand Kataria has done anything wrong then send me to jail, the government is yours, the police is yours," Kataria had said.

The BJP leader had also accused the government of using police for its "personal use" and putting "police's honour on the line."

"You deployed them (the police) at the camps, are they your servants? Did you deploy them after depositing the money with the state? You are misusing the police to save your government..." Kataria had said. However, no question regarding the deployment of the police and the expenses incurred thereof, has been listed.

"There is a difference in speech and questions. But we can perhaps ask about the expenses incurred in the deployment of police. I have handled that department. You can deploy police for personal security, but you have to deposit money," Kataria told the newspaper. He added that the BJP will see if it can ask other questions in future.

"The answers take 10 days to come and the House session will be short," Kataria said.

According to the report, 100 questions have been listed with the health department and 31 with the Disaster Management and Relief Department, most of them concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and locusts.