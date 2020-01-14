After Kolkata Port Trust, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy says Victoria Memorial should be renamed after Rani Lakshmi Bai

"I welcome Namo’s statement in Kolkata that History as we know should be reviewed. He should implement that statement by re- naming Victoria Memorial as Rani Jhansi Smarak Mahal," Swamy tweeted
Days after renaming the Kolkata Port Trust after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) icon Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the party's Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha, Subramanian Swamy, has now demanded for the iconic Victoria Memorial building to be renamed after Rani Lakshmi Bai.
"I welcome Namo’s statement in Kolkata that history as we know should be reviewed. He should implement that statement by renaming Victoria Memorial as Rani Jhansi Smarak Mahal," Swamy tweeted.
"Queen Victoria took over India after the betrayal of Rani Jhani in 1857 and looted India for 90 years (sic)," Swamy added in his tweet.
Rani Jhansi was one of the leading figures for India's freedom struggle, and had played a pivotal role in the Rebellion of 1857.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the 150th anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on January 12, had said that it was "unfortunate" that "after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from the government, their suggestions were not implemented as they should have been".Mookerjee was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the bud of what is today the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).