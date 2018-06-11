After Karnataka success, Congress all set to repeat grand alliance move in Maharashtra: Report

Encouraged by the success of stitching together an alliance in Karnataka, Congress is all set to do the same in Maharashtra ahead of next year’s general and assembly elections, reports Mint.

Confident Congress

According to a senior Congress leader who attended the party’s June 9 strategy meeting, a potential grand alliance of political parties in Maharashtra to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could gather as much as 55 percent vote share.

Exuding confidence over the grand alliance plan in Maharashtra, state Congress president and former chief minister Ashok Chavan said, “Like in Karnataka where all like-minded parties came together to stop the BJP, like-minded parties should come together in Maharashtra as well.”

Chavan added that his party would take the lead in crafting such a “grand alliance” and present a report on this to party president Rahul Gandhi when he visits the city on June 12.

Coalition history

Even before Karnataka, the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and smaller opposition parties in Maharashtra have demonstrated that they can work together.

In fact, an informal anti-BJP alliance started emerging in 2017 itself when all opposition parties joined a ‘Sangharsha Yatra’ to demand a farm loan waiver.

The Congress-NCP also fought recent Lok Sabha bypolls and legislative council polls in Maharashtra together.

The Congress and NCP independently fought the 2014 assembly elections. Of the total 288 seats in Maharashtra, the Congress contested 287 and won a mere 42 with 18.1 percent vote share. The NCP contested 278, won 41 and a 17.96 percent vote share.

Contesting 260 seats, the BJP won 122 with a vote share of 31.15 percent. The Shiv Sena fought 282 seats and won 63 with a 19.8 percent vote share.

The only other party to get a double-digit vote share in 2014 was the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) which contested only 24 seats and won two with 13.16 percent votes.