After Karnataka, political drama in Goa as 10 Cong MLAs join BJP

Winds of political instability in neighbouring Karnataka reached Goa on July 10, with two-thirds (10 out of 15) of Congress MLAs breaking away to merge

with the ruling BJP.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told news agency ANI, "10 Congress MLAs, along with their Opposition Leader, have merged with the BJP. The strength of the BJP has now risen to 27."

"They have come for the development of the state and their constituency. They have not put forward any condition, they have joined the BJP unconditionally," Sawant added.

The group, led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, had earlier met Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar and given him a letter, informing him about their breaking away from the party.

The MLAs include Atanasio Monserratte, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred DSa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes.

CM Sawant was present when the group arrived at the Assembly complex around 7.30 pm. Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo was also present.

Lobo told media persons, "10 MLAs of Congress, 2/3rd of its strength, separated and merged with BJP. Under Schedule 10 of Constitution, they have done the merger."

When asked the reason behind their move, Kavlekar said, "10 of us entered into the BJP today, just because the chief minister is doing good work. I was Leader of Opposition, despite that development work in our constituency could not be done. Despite being the single largest party we could not form the government."

"If no development is done how will people choose us next time? They (Congress) couldn't fulfill the promises they made. There were several opportunities to form government but due to lack of unity among some senior leaders, it could never be done. So we did this," Kavlekar added further.

Meanwhile, Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar told reporters, "Today 10 Congress MLAs gave one letter to me that they are merging with BJP. The second letter was given by Goa CM Pramod Sawant that the strength of BJP has been changed. I have accepted both the letters."

Following is the party-wise position in the 40-member Assembly prior to the shift:

BJP – 17

Congress – 15

Goa Forward Party (GFP) – 3,

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) – 1,

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – 2

Independents – 2

With 10 MLAs changing sides, the strength of Congress in the Assembly would be reduced to five.

