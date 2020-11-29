PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2020 07:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

After going around world, vaccine will be found in Pune: Supriya Sule

Modi visited the SII facility near here to review the development and manufacturing of coronavirus vaccine.

PTI
Supriya Sule
Supriya Sule

Even if one goes around the world, vaccine for COVID-19 will be found only in Pune, NCP MP Supriya Sule said on Saturday, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s visit to the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Speaking at a campaign meeting for election to the Pune Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council at Talegaon Dabhade, Sule said, "He (Modi) is in Pune today.

"See, after making rounds everywhere in the world, the vaccine on COVID-19 would be found in Pune. Nothing is beyond Pune," the Baramati MP said.

"Ultimately it was Punekar who invented the vaccine. Else someone will say that he invented it," she quipped.

Pune-based SII has signed an agreement to manufacture the vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.
First Published on Nov 29, 2020 07:57 am

tags #India #Politics

