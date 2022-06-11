 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After Gadkari promises development funds for weight loss, Ujjain MP says he shed 15 kilos

Jun 11, 2022 / 09:07 PM IST

Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya has claimed that he is now lighter by 15 kgs and entitled to ask for Rs 15,000 crore fund.

Spurred by Union minister Nitin Gadkari's promise that his ministry would allot Rs 1,000 crore per kilogram of weight lost by Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya for development works in his constituency, the latter has claimed that he is now lighter by 15 kgs and entitled to ask for Rs 15,000 crore fund.

The challenge to lose weight started in February this year after Gadkari made the "funds for flab" promise while addressing an event here in which the foundation stones of a few projects were laid. Firojiya, a first-time MP, told.

