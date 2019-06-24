After furore over Manirul Islam's induction, RSS to screen Bengal BJP's new entrants: Report

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal unit will rethink its recruitment policy after dissatisfaction was expressed within the party over Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Manirul Islam entry last month.

According to a report by The Hindu, the revised policy came after the BJP was advised to do so by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The report suggests that a new entrant to the party will now be added only after a thorough screening by the party's Mandal units.

About 10 to 15 wards make up a Mandal unit. The RSS monitors these units closely and has its workers in each unit, besides the BJP cadre, the report suggests.

The process does not apply to very senior leaders who want to join the BJP. Until now, cadre and leaders from other parties used to contact state BJP leaders and join the party directly, the report adds.

However, Islam's induction had annoyed a number of RSS and BJP leaders in the state, with the saffron party’s Birbhum unit stating that it was "not happy" with the decision, the report suggests. A number of local TMC cadre had joined the BJP to escape from Islam's wrath who belongs to the district, the report adds.

RSS had conveyed the unit's dissatisfaction to BJP's state in charge, Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP National President Amit Shah. Subsequently, a decision was taken at the highest level to rework induction process, a senior BJP leader told the newspaper. Joining the party will now be "reasonably restricted", the leader added.

The report suggests that Mandal units will now be responsible for screening new entrants. They will also be empowered to drop potential members after screening them. The report adds that while the party had inducted 700 new members in Howrah district, it dropped about 100.

RSS’ Bengal mouthpiece 'Swastika' had reportedly criticised BJP leader Mukul Roy, who had jumped ship from TMC in 2017. Stating that Roy has "never led a cadre-driven political party", the mouthpiece said he "did not realise that the BJP and RSS, who are dependent on people’s vote, would not accept Roy’s decision to induct Islam".

Islam had reportedly offered to resign from the party after protests within. Roy had then said that a decision will be taken regarding this issue.

"We need people from other parties to strengthen the BJP, while weakening the TMC. So neither the RSS nor the BJP is averse to inducting outsiders from other parties. However, some screening has to be done," a senior BJP leader told the newspaper.